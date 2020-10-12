Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 635 since March.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday afternoon.
Two of the new patients are in County Commissioner District 1 and two are in district 2
One is under 20, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is in their 70s.
Another three were announced Saturday. One is in district 2 and two are in district 3. One person is in their 20s and the other two are in their 60s.
Ten new cases were announced Sunday afternoon. Two of those cases are in district 1 and eight are in district 2.
Three patients are under 20, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one is 80 or older.
No new deaths have been reported. The total deaths for Lewis County stands at eight. A total of 281 people are considered recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
For more information, go to /phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
