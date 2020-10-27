Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 725 since March.
Two of the new cases are in patients under 20, one each is in their 20s, 30s and 40s and two are in their 50s.
Two are in Lewis County Commission District 1, three in district 2 and 2 in district 3.
Six more people have also been listed as recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms started. A total of 337 people are now listed as recovered.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.