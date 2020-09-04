Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced seven new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon.
Of Friday’s new patients, one is under 20, two are in their 20s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s and one is in their 60s. Two of the new cases are patients living in Commissioner District one and the other five live in district 2.
No new deaths have been reported, but one additional hospitalization was reported Wednesday. A total of 32 people have been hospitalized due to the illness in Lewis County since March. New recoveries bring the total to 180. A recovery is defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized after 28 days. For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.