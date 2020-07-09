Lewis County is inching closer to 100 cases of COVID-19, as seven new positive tests were announced Thursday bringing the total to 95.
Of that 95, 34 are considered recovered. No new deaths have been reported.
Of the seven new cases, one is under age 20, three are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 80s. None are hospitalized.
One lives in commissioner district 1, four live in commissioner district 2 and two live in district 3.
“From what the COVID-19 patients are telling us, there really isn’t anything we can point to other than the generally known risk factors,” said Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp said.
Abplanalp said most patients say they have no idea where they were infected, and don’t know anyone who is sick.
