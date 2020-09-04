From March to April, meals served by the Lewis County Seniors (LCS) jumped from about 4,000 to more than 18,000.
On Wednesday, the nonprofit asked the Lewis County Board of Commissioners for help to keep up with the demand for meals, which has skyrocketed since the pandemic hit.
Although numbers have decreased in the past two months, LCS Executive Director Glenda Forga said they are expected to keep climbing as winter approaches.
“We just have to be able to roll with the punches,” Forga told county commissioners at the Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Senior centers closed back in March, and LCS is now serving meals for pickup and delivery using their own two vehicles as well as two leased vehicles from Twin Transit. But with a tight budget, the organization asked the county to pay for two new vans.
“That’s my biggest concern: moving into winter, these numbers climbing, us needing to deliver more and more and more and needing a solid vehicle to do that,” Forga said. “Not to mention expending out on leases all the time.”
The new vans could eliminate leasing costs and would replace one especially old and unreliable vehicle. LCS President Ron Averill said that in a single month that vehicle has cost the organization $1,100 in repairs and maintenance.
Forga estimated the cost of two new vans to be around $40,000 total. The BOCC agreed to help and will discuss specifics next week.
The request comes as LCS’s budget continues to be squeezed by the pandemic. Under normal circumstances, the county’s six senior centers contribute monthly to LCS. Seniors themselves help by organizing fundraisers. But with the centers closed, almost $70,000 has been eliminated from the budget, according to Averill. Currently, FEMA and other government-funded COVID relief programs are helping out.
LCS and the county are also concerned with the mental wellbeing of seniors who are now confined to their homes and unable to socialize at senior center events.
“I just fear because there’s so many folks who used to go,” Commissioner Edna Fund said. “I mean, we used to go to those events too.”
Fund also noted that September is suicide prevention awareness month, and that seniors should be included in efforts to address mental health.
LCS is exploring different possibilities for senior engagement, including virtual education programs through Centralia College or senior-student tutoring programs over Zoom.
“We honestly don’t know what we’re going to look like in the future,” Forga said. “We’re hanging in there. We’re still alive and kicking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.