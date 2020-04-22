State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, on Tuesday proposed that 25,000 Washington residents be tested for COVID-19 antibodies in order to determine the prevalence of the disease in the state.
The lawmaker made the proposal just hours before Gov. Jay Inslee announced that many of the restrictions brought on with his “State home, Stay Healthy” order would not be lifted by the May 4 deadline that is currently in place.
Braun said his plan could lead to reopening sectors of the economy faster than the current trajectory.
“Washington is uniquely positioned to do a great service to our citizens and the world,” he wrote in an update to constituents. “As the first wave of COVID-19 crests and policymakers debate the next steps, one of the critical unknowns is how many people have contracted COVID-19. The simple but as yet unknown answer could be the key to the next steps of combating this pandemic.”
Braun said the state is well-equipped to conduct a large random sampling due to its “world-class educational and research facilities” and the fact that Washington is believed to have been exposed to the virus longer than any other state.
The Republican from the 20th Legislative District described the current state of testing as having a narrow focus with little progress in sight.
“To date, testing in Washington has focused on whether a symptomatic individual has COVID-19,” Braun wrote. “This is important, especially for those who fear they may have it. But the notion of massively expanding such testing to ensure individuals can interact safely in public — via in-home kits that could test the vast majority of the population daily/weekly — appears far off. Some three months after the first case in the state, two months after a state of emergency was declared, and one month after a state shutdown, the Department of Health in Washington could not describe the state’s current testing capability, the level of additional capacity it was aiming for or how that capacity would come about. The agency said it was ‘not impressed’ with any in-home test kits nor had any been federally approved.”
Braun cited ongoing studies in Germany and at Harvard and Stanford as promising examples of randomized testing to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the overall population.
He said a randomized sample of 100,000 residents in a small Germany town found that 14 percent had contracted the disease, which would equate to more than a million Washingtonians if it proved comparable. He noted that a Columbia University study of pregnant women delivering babies at two New York hospitals found a prevalence of 15percent among that population.
“To enact proper policies, one needs to know both how widespread COVID-19 is among the population and, consequently, how deadly,” Braun wrote. “If only a small percent of the population has been exposed (and thus the fatality rate is comparatively high), then the likelihood of a sizable outbreak and deaths once policies are lifted is pretty high. If, instead, COVID-19 has already reached a larger share of the population, then we know the fatality rate is quite low, which calls into question the continuation of the 'Stay Home' and business-closure policies.”
To read the full report from Braun, visit http://johnbraun.src.wastateleg.org/economic-sense/.
(1) comment
If you have family in a nursing home be sure to read this:
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/04/here-is-the-horrible-reason-why-nursing-homes-are-being-unnecessarily-overrun-by-the-trump-pandemic/?utm_source=push_notifications
