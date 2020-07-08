The Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural will offer take-home nature projects for families to pick up this Saturday, in lieu of the scheduled Children’s Nature Activity.
Volunteers with the Friends group will have bags containing paint, a brush and a rock or two for families to paint at home.
“We will be encouraging the kids to bring a rock back to the hill and place it on a trail somewhere for others to see,” said Sue Beck, one of the volunteer organizers of the event. “I know I’ll be looking forward to searching for them!”
There will also be a virtual scavenger hunt lined up. Families can visit the hill on Saturday or on their own at any time with a list of items to find. They are invited to take a picture of themselves holding the item instead of taking it with them. With parental permission, the Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area will post the pictures or names to its Facebook page.
The free kits will be available for pickup this Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the Barner Drive entrance to the Seminary Hill Natural Area. Please wear a mask when leaving your car to pick up the kits.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/SeminaryHill/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.