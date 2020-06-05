Washington state public and tribal libraries, as well as museums, are eligible to receive federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding through three grant opportunities offered by the Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
The Washington State Library plans to distribute $688,000 in funding to institutions in need during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Thursday media release.
Applications can be submitted online at www.sos.wa.gov/library/libraries/grants/ and are available now through Friday, July 31, or until funding is exhausted.
The review process will begin Friday, June 19, according to the release.
The three grants available will help institutions with personal protection equipment (PPE) funding, funding to develop community outreach and programs during the pandemic, and funding for places to develop Wi-Fi hotspot locations.
Grant amounts for PPE will be distributed in amounts between $500 and $3,000 and are available to help libraries and museums acquire PPE.
Libraries, historical societies and museums will be available to apply for up to $3,000 for outreach programs. Institutions will develop new programming for their communities to address unique needs during the pandemic.
This includes computer programs, summer reading and homework help and job search support.
Public and tribal libraries are eligible to apply for one of 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, which will be loaned out and enable up to 10 months of connectivity for the location. These grants will be awarded based on current connectivity, economic need and population.
