TUMWATER – An individual incarcerated at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen passed away at a community healthcare facility due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The individual has not been named yet by the state Department of Corrections (DOC), though their next of kin or attorney has been provided notification of the individual’s passing.
“The state Department of Corrections offers its condolences to the family and friends of the decedent and remains committed to continue science-based health practices and following the established COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control guidelines as the department works to contain and mitigate any spread of the virus,” the DOC stated in a press release Sunday.
As of Jan. 8, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has had 770 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days among the incarcerated population. Stafford Creek Corrections Center has a total capacity for 1,942 individuals and a current population of 1,830, as of Nov. 30, 2020.
As a result of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases and the associated quarantined cases that go with them, the facility initiated restricted movement on Dec. 5, 2020, to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 to the institution’s incarcerated population.
“The health and safety of staff and those sentenced to the department’s custody remains the Department’s top priority,” the DOC stated. “The department remains committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing any spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.