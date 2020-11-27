The county’s search for a new health officer will likely wait until new commissioners take office in 2021, according to Public Health Director J.P. Anderson. After Dr. Rachel Wood announced she’ll retire this coming February, public health officials invited potential replacement Dr. Alan Melnick to speak to county commissioners in October — but since then no other specific candidates have been identified.
Dr. Lindsey Pollock, incoming commissioner for district 2, said she wants to onboard a health officer who is willing to make tough choices if COVID-19 cases get out of hand, and someone who’s ready to navigate what has become a highly politicized pandemic. The position has been thrust into the spotlight, and into the political realm, since the onset of the pandemic. For the last eight months, Wood has been responsible for issuing county-wide reopening recommendations and strategies that at times have been met with resistance.
If Melnick assumes the role, he would be straddling county lines, as he also serves as Clark County’s public health director and health officer, and simultaneously works with Skamania County’s public health department. Anderson noted that he would be a great choice, and that experienced health officers are in “incredibly high demand.” Health officers across the country and state are stepping down during the pandemic. In October, Walla Walla County’s Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt resigned, followed by Yakima County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson earlier this month. Everson cited the strain of the job. State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy also cited personal reasons when announcing her resignation last month.
