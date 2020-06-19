Teachers, superintendents, and other school faculty are working on plans for student’s return to school in the fall and how to implement the new procedures provided by the state in order to prevent further spreading of COVID-19 while discussing how it will affect the student’s ability to learn and the teacher’s ability to teach.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has provided Washington School Districts with a 58-page reopening planning guide that outlines procedures designed to keep students and faculty safe from the spread of COVID-19.
“It all sounds great on paper but actually implementing it at a high success rate is going to be really difficult,” said Conner Hogue, a Napavine PE and weight lifting teacher. “We want to be able to maintain the same standards and academic rigor and there are going to be a lot of distractions now and changes that kids are going to have to adapt to on the fly.”
A few of the many procedures include asking Washington school districts to require all students and faculty to wear masks, cancelation of field trips, assemblies and other large gatherings, students to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the school and social distancing to be enforced whenever possible.
Schools are also directed to maintain a minimum of 6-feet of separation between all employees, students and others at their facilities “to the maximum extent feasible,” according to Reykdal’s guidelines. When that is not possible, schools must provide barriers and personal protective equipment, and are directed to minimize the number of people in enclosed areas.
The full reopening planning guide can be read here: www.k12.wa.us/sites/default/files/public/workgroups/Reopening%20Washington%20Schools%202020%20Planning%20Guide.pdf.
Current Mossyrock School District Superintendent and incoming Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant, scheduled to start on July 1, said that although the school districts are being faced with new challenges, student safety and education are the top priorities.
“In both districts there are planning teams, and I have been very impressed with both districts for the thoughtful reflection and the questions being asked,” she said. “I think everyone involved is saying ‘well what can we do? We want face-to-face learning so how do we do it in a safe environment?’ ”
Grant spoke about finding ways to make students comfortable in the classrooms which will look different in the fall than what students used to.
“We’re going to have to address the potential trauma from this whole experience for kids and for parents and then the social and emotional aspect within that,” she said.
Grant said that although she is excited for students to get back to school, she wants to make sure it is done in a way that helps kids and families move safely forward.
Hogue said that the way students experience gym class and school in general is going to be different in the fall, and keeping consistent with all of the new regulations is going to be a challenge for students and teachers.
“Elementary school kids and hygiene don’t really go hand in hand. Now you’re going to ask a teacher with an already difficult task to throw all of these new regulations in there and it’s difficult to say it’s possible. We’re going to try and all the teachers in our district are going to try really hard because they care,” said Hogue. “The challenge is that it’s not a normal environment for children to grow up in.”
Hogue listed off some of the guidelines listed in the OSPI school reopening plan: cancel or modify situations where students are in close contact, limit the number of students in the hall at one time, limit visitors and keep students outside more.
Hogue said that his two sons, a kindergartener and a 5th grader, have not left the house much in the past three months and when they have it was difficult to get them to keep their masks on.
“However the adults approach it — the kids will adapt and they’re resilient. We will educate them the best we can so they can understand the circumstances,” he said.
In PE,Hogue said that many of the contact team sports will have to be eliminated and replaced with net sports such as volleyball or low contact activities such as running. He said that the most difficult aspect of the regulations for his class will be having to sacrifice some sports that cultivate teamwork, which is one of the traits he feels is important to instill in students.
“I think that families and teachers are going to put their best foot forward, be positive and tell kids ‘come on, you can do it, wear your mask’ but that wears out and people get tired of it. In the elementary school, you might end up having an entire discipline section for COVID-related mask-wearing incidents,” said Hogue.
Centralia School Board President Lori Fast said that the district has assembled a workgroup of district administrators, teachers, support staff, transportation and food service staff, a school nurse, and parents to address questions and create a plan for implementing the regulations in the fall.
“We are trying to answer some of the questions that this guidance still leaves us with, like how are we going to practically do some of these things that we are asked to do in an age-appropriate way,” said Fast. “Some things will probably remain fluid even up to the beginning of school and that’s one of the challenges of this whole situation is that things change on a pretty regular basis.”
Fast said that right now the district is working on coming up with a plan that allows for flexibility and prioritizes the safety of staff and students.
“It’s our paramount duty to provide an education to these students and there’s a lot to navigate. There’s certainly a sense of the gravity of the task that is in front of us and we want our students to learn and we want them to be safe,” she said.
The Chehalis School District is also working on a reopening plan to incorporate new health and safety protocols, said Debby Gregory, communications officer for the district. School boards must pass their plans through a resolution before schools can reopen.
“It is vitally important to us to have our students back in our classrooms and experience face-to-face instruction. As we make our plans to reopen schools this fall, our goal is to create a safe and welcoming environment for our students and staff and make sure families know their children are cared for and engaged in learning,” said incoming Chehalis School District Superintendent Dr. Christine Moloney.
