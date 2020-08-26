The Lewis County Schools Workgroup had its first meeting on Monday which was attended by representatives from Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, Lewis County public schools and local pediatricians to discuss the ongoing situation of reopening schools.
J.P. Anderson, director of LCPHSS said that the meeting provided “an opportunity for everyone to use creativity and flexibility to discuss the risks and impacts of in-person instructions for our kids.”
The meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes, according to a press release from LCPHSS, and the issues raised during the meeting included the metrics used to guide the decision of bringing kids back to in-person learning quickly and safety and the struggles and consequences students face during distance learning.
“I am honored to participate and thankful for the opportunity to work collaboratively to meet the needs of our students and our community. I am confident that working together, we will be able to address the current situation and anything that comes our way,” said Centralia School District Superintendent Lisa Grant.
The group is planned to meet once a week to reassess the evolving impacts of COVID-19 and discuss options.
