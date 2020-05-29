As graduation for high school seniors approaches, local school districts are getting creative with their commencement ceremony plans to honor seniors in a way that feels right for each district.
School districts throughout Lewis County are opting for a virtual graduation ceremony, postponing the traditional activities until summer when more restrictions are lifted, delivering the diplomas to the seniors at their home, or altering the ceremony to a drive-through style diploma presentation and parade.
Centralia High School will be presenting a pre-recorded graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 5 on the district’s Facebook page and on YouTube. On May 27 the district live-streamed from their Facebook page a scholarship and departmental honors night to recognize the recipients.
“As we go through the phases of reopening, we are looking at ways we might be able to bring our seniors back together for a ‘cap and gown’ reception type event later this summer,” said Ed Petersen, Centralia School District’s communications officer
Morton High School will be conducting graduation ceremonies at the homes of the graduating seniors on June 4, 5, and 6th. More information on the at-home ceremonies can be found by contacting the high school or on the school’s website.
“The superintendent and a school board member will go to the houses and present them with their awards. I’ll be going along to take photos of as many graduates as I can in their cap and gowns during these home ceremonies,” said Morton’s Public Relations Coordinator Chris Johnson.
Toledo School District Superintendent Christ Rust said that the district will be delivering diplomas to the seniors the week on June 15 through 19, which Rust said is not a substitute for a graduation ceremony.
“We are trying to deliver diplomas in a way that is more memorable than mailing them,” said Rust.
The Toledo School District is making plans for a commencement ceremony, prom, and baccalaureate for mid-July if restrictions are lifted in time and another set of plans for early August if restrictions are not lifted in July or earlier.
Currently, the Toledo School District has an in-person graduation ceremony scheduled for July 18, a “Country and Lace” themed prom for Friday, July 17. Graduation practice, yearbook signing, and baccalaureate scheduled for July 16. Times for these events are not finalized at this point. If restrictions are not lifted before the July date, a graduation ceremony will occur on Saturday, August 8 and the prom and baccalaureate will occur on the prior Friday and Thursday. More information on Toledo High School’s graduation plans can be found on their website.
W.F. West High School’s virtual graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. A class of 2020 commencement video will be created and emailed to seniors and their families at 6 p.m.
In the morning and into the afternoon of graduation day, June 6, there will be a graduation parade, during which a 2-foot by 3-foot vinyl sign of each senior will be displayed in Stan Hedwall Park. More information on the parade can be found on the Chehalis School District’s website.
Oakville School District will be conducting personalized graduation ceremonies at each of the students’ homes beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 19 and it will all be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
“We will drive around with a pickup and a flatbed trailer that will have all our sound equipment and administrators to do the announcing — followed by Grays Harbor Sheriffs, Chehalis Tribal Officers, and our local volunteer fire department. All staff speeches will be pre recorded and posted before graduation driving begins,” said Jonni Anderson, an administrator with the Oakville School District.
Napavine High School will be hosting a virtual senior reception at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd. The event will include prepared speeches given by the co-valedictorians and salutatorian and a presentation of student scholarships and awards, followed by the senior slideshow. The link for the event will be provided on the district’s website home page.
At 2 p.m. on June 6, Napavine High School is holding a parade-style graduation ceremony. Napavine Police and Fire Departments will escort the students in their vehicles through the designated route. The district is encouraging students to decorate their vehicles and family, friends and community members can line the parade route to show support for the graduating class while practicing social distancing. The parade will conclude at Napavine High School which is where the students will receive their diplomas. The event will be live-streamed online and the link will be provided on the Napavine School District’s website home page.
Onalaska High School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5. The link to the virtual ceremony can be found on the Onalaska High School Facebook page at www.facebook.com/onyloggers. The following day the district will hold a drive-in ceremony for graduates and immediate family only at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Immediately following the drive-in graduation ceremony there will be a community parade starting at 1:30 p.m. More information can be found on the Onalaska School District website.
Adna High School will be holding drive-thru graduation beginning at 9 a.m. on June 20 which will be recorded and live-streamed to family and friends on Zoom and YouTube.
“All our seniors were personally delivered ‘senior celebration bags’ by staff members which included a yard sign, t-shirt, gift cards, and lots more,” said Adna Middle and High School Counselor Luke Salme.
The “senior celebration bags” were funded by the Adna High School Booster Club and community members.
“Our community rallied together and still raised over $25,000 for the Adna Scholarship Foundation through an online Facebook auction. All of these funds go directly to our graduates who go on to pursue additional education/training; scholarships will be awarded/announced during our graduation ceremony,” Salme said.
Mossyrock School District has pushed its graduation ceremony back to 2 p.m July 25 and is shooting for an in-person experience on that day. If that date doesn’t work out due to restrictions on gathering not being lifted in time, the backup date is August 1 at the same time.
On June 11 the district is holding a parade for seniors to participate in through Mossyrock. The tentative time for the parade is 6 p.m. but more information will be available on the Mossyrock School District website as the date approaches.
Pe Ell School District is opting for an in-person graduation and has pushed the date back to August 14 in hopes that restrictions on gatherings will be lifted by then. Pe Ell High School Principal Brandon Pontius said that if the traditional graduation ceremony cannot happen in August they will conduct a drive-thru ceremony.
By Celene Fitzgerald
