The Salvation Army, in conjunction with Lewis County Public Health & Social Services opened an emergency shelter Wednesday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds to provide up to 50 beds for homeless individuals.
“It is critical that persons without a home can seek shelter during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said LCPHSS Housing Coordinator Meja Handlen. “The Salvation Army shelter project expands the county’s capacity to serve those individuals and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The shelter will be located inside the Blue Gate off Gold Street. Beds are available by appointment only and must be scheduled at 360-736-5140. Limited access to some services will be available during daytime hours. Major funding for the shelter comes from a Washington State Department of Commerce emergency housing grant.
“We are very excited about Lewis County and other community partners coming forward to help us provide a safe and warm place for our unsheltered community members,” added Lt. Gin Pack of The Salvation Army.
For further information about The Salvation Army shelter, including volunteer and donation opportunities, visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyCentralia/
