RVs 4 MDs, a group that matches RV owners willing to lend their mobile homes for free to medical workers who are quarantining themselves, is now connecting interested parties in Washington partly due to the efforts of a Centralia woman and her boyfriend.
Kathryn Vanderven and Chris Ruocco were looking for a way to help others who are being affected by the coronavirus when they came across an article about RVs 4 MDs.
The couple realized it was the perfect way for them to get involved considering Vanderven characterized Ruocco as “an avid RV owner.”
Ruocco and Vanderven started by joining the RVs 4 MDs Facebook group, which as of Wednesday has accumulated 22,995 members in the first two weeks of its existence, and putting up Ruocco’s spare RV on the page.
After he put his RV on the page, Ruocco says he was immediately contacted to volunteer with the group and has since worked himself into a role as RVs 4 MDs’ coordinator for matches being made in Washington with Vanderven helping him.
Stephanie and Eachean Edmundson of Renton were of a similar mind as Ruocco and Vanderven. All they wanted to do was help out in any way they could, and with a big RV sitting in the driveway, RVs 4 MDs was a natural fit.
The recipient of their RV was Tomo Kwan-Uchiyama, a medical worker in the Bellevue area.
“Chris (Ruocco) reached out quickly and said ‘we got a match if you’re still interested,’” Stephanie Edmundson said. “Of course we were, so we got in touch with Tomo and his wife … and dropped it off and it was super easy, painless and it’s making a really big impact for his family.”
She estimated it took an hour and a half round trip to take the RV down to Bellevue, teach Kwan-Uchiyama the basics of how the RV works and head back home.
One health care worker Ruocco is currently working to find a match for is Valerie Perez, who currently lives in Denver but is moving up to Edmonds, Washington, to work at Swedish Edmonds Campus as a critical care nurse.
The problem Perez ran into isn’t about quarantining herself from family — she lives by herself with her pets — she is having a hard time finding a place that will take her in.
“Currently it has been hard to find housing as a health care worker because people are scared to welcome us into their homes,” Perez said.
Perez said she saw RVs 4 MDs through another Facebook page for nurses and thought she might have better luck getting an RV than renting out a room.
Right now, with the group being just two weeks old, Ruocco and Vanderven said there is a higher priority on spreading awareness for RVs 4 MDs than making the matches.
“At this point here in Washington it’s more about getting the word out,” Vanderven said. “We’re finding that if people hear about it there like, ‘yeah, that’s super easy. Let’s do it.”
In Washington there are currently 34 medical workers who are interested in getting an RV and 112 RV owners interested in lending their rig, according to Ruocco. As of Wednesday, Ruocco knew of three matches that have been made, but only knows of one definitive delivery of an RV to a medical worker that he coordinated.
Ruocco said part of the reason why they haven’t been able to match very many medical workers with RVs is because they’re focused on outreach right now and the process of finding a match is done by hand, making it more difficult.
Ruocco, who is an information technology professional, said the process could be streamlined but that hasn’t been done yet.
According to an RVs 4 MDs spokesperson Kate Birrenkott, the group is working on a tool that will help coordinators like Ruocco match RV owners with medical workers more efficiently.
But for now, Ruocco goes through a spreadsheet and tries to find medical workers who live near RV owners in order to make the match.
If you’re an RV owner or a medical worker interested in lending or receiving an RV, you can fill out a form on the RVs 4 MDs Facebook page to be matched with someone near you.
