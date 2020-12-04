State advises vigilance against COVID-19 as fall comes

Gov. Jay Inslee prepares to speak to the media Thursday, Oct. 1. 

Of an additional $70 million in business grants announced recently by Gov. Jay Inslee, $50 million will go toward the third round of the Working Washington Small Business grant program

Applications for the money, including emergency relief grants of up to $20,000, are available now. For more information go to startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/working-washington-round-3/. 

