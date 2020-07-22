Rite-Aid’s Chehalis Location will now offer COVID-19 testing, the business recently announced.
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, publicized the announcement in an email.
The location will operate “self-swab” nasal tests overseen by pharmacists from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
According to Rite Aid’s announcement: “Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.”
