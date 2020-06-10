Mobile Meals Ministry, an organization that is a part of RISE Lewis County, is run by volunteers from three local churches that come together every Saturday to prepare a hot meal, sack lunch and coffee for those in need in our community.
Donna Moir, who works with both RISE Lewis County, an organization with the mission of helping people out of poverty, and the Mobile Meals Ministry, said that one of the goals of the ministry is to connect individuals in need with the resources that they need and to “walk beside them through this difficult journey.”
RISE Lewis County is looking for “navigators” to go through free training in order to “help persons experiencing family-related crisis precipitated by poverty or unexpected loss of income or housing,” states the RISE Lewis County website, which is where those interested in becoming navigators can find more information.
“We are looking for people that want to reach out to those who need help and provide them with support, help connect them with the resources they need, and walk with them through their difficult times,” said Moir.
St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Chehalis, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran in Winlock and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chehalis work together to purchase, prepare and distribute food and supplies to the local homeless population and those experiencing the difficulties of poverty. The ministry is looking for a fourth organization to take over cooking on the fourth Saturday of each month.
“We have a lot of regulars. There are a lot of people that just know we are there and continue to come to get food,” said Shari Blackwell, one of the MMM volunteers who preps and cooks on the one of the Saturdays.
MMM works out of the Gather Church Cafe and utilizes its kitchen and central location every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The organization is mostly funded through donations given to the churches but they also apply for grants when they are available.
Volunteers put together a salad, hot entree, side dish, and dessert as the meal along with a sack lunch that has another meal, snacks and coffee. The volunteers also have seasonal items available such as blankets and socks in the winter and sunscreen in the warmer months.
“Whatever funds we have and whatever need we see we try to fill those. We try to have toiletries, socks, men’s and women’s underwear. In addition to the food, we try to have some sort of giveaway item as well,” said Blackwell.
Blackwell said that some of the dishes cooked include chicken pot pie, ham and potatoes, and spaghetti and meatballs. The sack lunch usually includes a sandwich, a bottle of water, a granola bar, a cookie, a piece of fruit, a bag of chips, and juice.
Blackwell said the Mobile Meals Ministry works on a tight budget and both the sack lunches and the hot meals cost about $3 per person. They are able to keep prices low by paying attention to when grocery stores are having sales on certain items and by shopping at grocery outlets, restaurant supply stores, and at Costco Wholesale.
“It’s been very interesting — we’ve seen a decrease. We were typically feeding 50 people a Saturday but since COVID started and we’re doing it through the to-go window, we’re feeding 30 to 35 and we can’t quite figure it out unless there are so many community outreach programs going on that there’s just more of a choice,” said Blackwell.
Operations have been modified since the COVID-19 outbreak. The indoor seating is now closed and food is distributed through a drive-through style window. Moir said that when the building was open public it provided people with a place to be and a sense of community.
Blackwell said they have printed sandwich board signs to put out on the sidewalk that read “Hot Meals Today” to spread awareness about the food that is available to those in need. Mobile Meals Ministry has also recently started a Facebook page as well to help keep people informed.
“It’s very tangible. I know at the end of the day that I helped feed people and provided them with a good nutritious meal. It’s very personal,” said Blackwell on why she continues to volunteer.
Those interested in volunteering with either RISE Lewis County or Mobile Meals Ministry can call 360-304-9281 or send an email to info@riselewiscounty.org.
