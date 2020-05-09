The first phase of reopening Washington state’s economy continued to push forward Friday as Gov. Jay Inslee announced that curbside sales for retail businesses can begin while also allowing for five rural counties to begin reopening at a faster pace than others with more cases and deaths from COVID-19.
Inslee announced the finalization of guidelines for retail businesses to perform curbside sales and allowance of landscaping industries a part of the first phase of the Safe Start Washington plan the governor announced May 1. The guidance follows similar direction from his office about drive-in spiritual services and non-emergency surgeries recently given, as well as opening of state-owned outdoor recreation areas and an allowance for “low-risk” construction to resume.
Inslee’s external relations director Nick Streuli said that curbside sales would be allowed as soon as a retail business could comply with the guidance that was posted later that day. He touched on a question raised about retail sales for businesses in a mall environment, which Streuli said would necessitate employees bringing merchandise outside of the building to make the transaction.
Inslee said the state had received some applications from the 10 initial counties included in a plan to allow such jurisdictions to fast-track their reopening to phase two. Counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks were the first eligible to apply for a variance, and as of the press conference Inslee said the Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman had approved variances for five of the counties — Pend Oirielle, Lincoln, Ferry, Garfield and Columbia.
Skamania, Kittitas and Wahkiakum counties were under further review at that time, the governor said.
Inslee said that the criteria for fast-tracking reopening may change, explaining state officials wanted to start with smaller counties “in a cautious way” to see what effects easing restrictions may have. He said there was a possibility of looking at a “per-capita” criteria moving forward, rather than the flat population and infection rates as in the initial variance eligibility.
Inslee reiterated that any decisions on the reopening timeline would be based on the data received daily about COVID-19, so coming up with a hard-and-fast timeline was a difficult endeavor.
“It would just be so wonderful if anyone could just give a specific date and a specific number a month from now what the situation is going to look like, but I don’t think that would really be responsible,” Inslee said. “It would be easy, and perhaps gratifying, but it would not be responsible given how fluid, and dangerous, and slippery this virus is.”
