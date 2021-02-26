Eligibility for Lewis County’s mobile vaccine clinics has been expanded to residents 75 and older.
Individuals are encouraged to call the county’s hotline (888-205-1321) to book an appointment. If supply is limited, callers will be added to a waitlist and contacted when doses become available. Seniors with mobility issues will be assisted by Twin Transit.
After confirmation that 2,000 first-dose vaccines would be rolling into Lewis County, public health officials estimated that the mobile clinics will begin next week. If the state continues to pump Pfizer vaccines in Lewis County, as state Department of Health officials said they would, and if supply increases from the federal government, the mobile clinics could begin operating five days a week.
The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The hotline may be busy at first, so callers are encouraged to try back if needed,” read a press release from the county.