State Reps. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, of the 19th Legislative District and Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, have released a plan that they say will help boost Washington’s economy when the state reopens businesses.
The representatives are calling their plan the “BOISE” solution, standing for Business and Occupation taxes and Impact Statements on Everything.
“This plan will kick-start our local economic engine across all sectors of our state and impact working families and businesses immediately, without adding more government bureaucracy,” said Walsh, in a statement.
According to a news release from the state house representatives, they are drafting a bill should the state Legislature go into a special session.
The plan involves temporarily suspending B&O taxes and other government fees to allow businesses to rebuild faster, according to the news release.
