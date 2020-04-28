Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, has scheduled a town hall for 19th Legislative District residents for 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 4 to discuss the concerns and issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This forum connects me to constituents so I can answer their questions about the government's response to COVID-19 and provide an update on how we can safely restart our state's economy,” Walsh said in a statement. “I invite everyone in the 19th District to join me for this event.”
To participate, call 360-209-6593 and press the star key to ask a question.
