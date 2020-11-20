The Lewis County Public Utility District are to receive $60,000, a second round of funding, for their utility bill assistance program..
The application to apply for the utility bill assistance program can be found on the PUD’s website at lcpud.org or at www.lcpud.org/account-services/cares-act-assistance/.
“We must spend these funds by Nov. 27, which effectively means we need customers to apply for this assistance by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24,” PUD Public Affairs Manager Willie Painter said.
Customers that have been financially impacted since March 1, 2020, due to job loss, reduction in work hours, layoff, illness or other circumstances can apply for utility bill assistance.
The PUD utilized about $98,6000 of the $100,000 in previously-awarded CARES Act funds by applying credits to customer accounts that were financially impacted by COVID-19.
