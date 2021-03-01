Lewis County residents 65 and older or 50 and older who live in multigenerational households can sign up for mass vaccination clinics scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds.
Appointments can be booked online at https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=485. The clinics are through the county’s provider, Bird’s Eye Medical, and will aim to distribute 1,100 doses each.
County officials are asking that only Lewis County residents sign up for the events.
The vaccine location will also be listed on the Department of Health’s website, although as of Monday afternoon the website had not been updated.