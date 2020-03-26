Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) has confirmed ten new cases of COVID-19, totaling 24 confirmed cases in Thurston County, as of 3 p.m., March 26, 2020. For an age group and gender breakdown, go to www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/coronavirus.aspx
Thurston County Health Officer, Dr. Diana Yu, said in response to the increase in cases, “I really want to thank those who have taken social distancing seriously and are practicing the restrictions that have been put into place.” She said, “We expected to see a slight jump in cases as these individuals would have been exposed two weeks ago, before the restrictions were put in place. We are also seeing more positives because there is more capacity for testing in our community.”
“We knew this was in our community,” said Yu. “The increase in testing just confirms this and gives us a better picture of what is occurring.”
