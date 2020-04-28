Fourteen of Lewis County’s 29 patients confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 have recovered, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Sixteen of the 29 patients in Lewis County started showing symptoms of the illness at least 28 days ago, meaning they’re eligible to be considered recovered. The additional two cases that lasted beyond 28 days were in patients that have died.
“The recovery definition they came up with, said they needed to look at folks who had gone beyond 28 days after an onset of symptoms,” Lewis County Manager Erik Martin said during a meeting on Tuesday. “That’s the only ones they’re counting right now to be eligible ‘recovered’ under the definition.”
Martin announced there were no new cases or deaths in the county as of Tuesday, holding the total numbers at 29 and three respectively.
“The other cases of the 29 total we have are not outside of that 28-day window,” Martin said. “So, we don’t know yet if they’re going to be considered ‘recovered.’”
As of April 26, 1,007 tests have been administered in Lewis County. 2.9 percent have come back positive.
