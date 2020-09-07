The Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the county’s new recommendations for schools. Commissioners are encouraging community members to attend the meeting, ask questions, and voice concerns.
Last week, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services recommended schools begin some in-person classes as soon as Sept. 28. The move is a reversal of previous stance, and goes against Gov. Jay Inslee’s recommendations for high-risk counties.
County commissioners have applauded the recommendations as an aggressive effort to get students back in school, although some are critical that it doesn’t go far enough.
Members of the public can ask questions during the meeting, or submit them in advance by emailing bocc@lewiscountywa.gov before 3 p.m. Thursday. Public health officers and educators will be in attendance to answer questions. A moderator will also be present.
“The conversations regarding COVID-19 and education are ongoing and ever-changing,” Commissioner Gary Stamper said in a press release. “We want the public to understand the challenges and be a part of those conversations.”
The meeting will be streamed on the Commissioners’ Facebook page, and residents can attend
through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92770578873 or by dialing into 888-475-4499 (meeting ID 927 7057 8873).
