The Providence Medical Group’s drive-through testing center at the Hawks Prairie location at 2555 Marvin Road NE has new hours, Providence announced this week.
New clinic hours are weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The drive-through testing will be closed on weekends.
People wishing to get tested cal call 855-776-4362 if they have questions.Swab collection will be taken after the patient is triaged by a nurse and meets requirements.
The clinic recently expanded its testing to all people who have a fever, and/or new cough or congestion or shortness of breath, or sudden loss of taste or smell.
“Despite the expanded criteria, the clinic is averaging less than 60 patients per day, and less on the weekends,” a news release from providence states.
