Providence Testing Site Now Open for Anyone With COVID-19 Symptoms

The Providence Medical Group drive-through testing site in Lacey has now expanded testing to include anyone who has a fever, new cough, congestion, shortness of breath or sudden loss of taste or smell.
Previously, the site had been expanded to include essential workers with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
According to Providence, swab collections will be taken after patients go through triage and meet requirements.
A call to 360-486-6800 during operating hours is required to discuss symptoms before a test is administered.
The drive-through testing site is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The site is located in the parking lot at Providence Medical Group Hawks Prairie, 2555 Marvin Road NE, Lacey.
