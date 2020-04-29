Thurston County Public Health and Social Services last week recorded the 100th case of COVID-19 in the county. This landmark number came as the rate of new cases has slowed over the last couple of weeks and as 96 of those individuals who had the virus have reported recoveries.
Meanwhile in Lewis County, 29 have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Southwest Washington, it is becoming apparent to medical professionals that while COVID-19, the illness caused by a novel coronavirus, can be deadly to older individuals and those with underlying health conditions, the region’s hospitals are not seeing an onslaught of cases or deaths.
That’s good, says Kevin Caserta, chief medical officer for Providence Medical Group Southwest Washington, which oversees Providence St. Peter in Olympia and Providence Centralia hospitals.
“If you would have asked me a month ago if we would have more positive patients with COVID-19, I would have said yes,” Caserta said. “People in Washington have really stepped up and really taken to the governor’s social distancing orders.”
While hospitals in Thurston and Lewis counties haven’t seen a huge surge in cases, that doesn’t mean they plan on loosening restrictions anytime soon. That safety net is still needed to protect caregivers and patients, Caserta said, adding that levels of personal protective equipment are good.
“We still need to be very conservative with our personal protective equipment … I think everybody was a little concerned if we did have a big surge, how we would take care of those patients,” he said.
Caserta said the healthcare industry will undergo this new normal brought on by coronavirus likely for the foreseeable future.
In the case of Providence hospitals, Caserta said they’ve implemented new processes for interacting with patients in an effort to protect the health of their caregivers and patients.
In addition to canceling elective surgeries and enacting vigorous restrictions on visitors, the hospitals have implemented strong social distancing measures and increased sanitation of the facilities. Providence Southwest has also enacted a universal masking policy for its caregivers and professionals.
In some instances, hospitals are even checking individuals’ temperatures at the entrances to its facilities.
“Things are going to be different for a long time,” he said.
Caserta said the planning started early on for Providence.
“It’s very important to plan ahead. For instance, when all this began, we had been planning as early January for this surge,” he said.
And although they’re not expecting to see severe levels of cases and deaths regionally, Caserta said it’s important to keep that possibility in their peripherals.
“Now, we’re really looking at what it would entail to meet needs if they were similar to other hard-hit areas, such as New York,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning Thurston County had confirmed 100 cases of COVID-19 and one death. Lewis County had 29 confirmed cases and three deaths.
The rate of positive tests stands largely below national and statewide trends, at 2 percent. Here are some additional numbers relating the coronavirus situation statewide and nationally:
• Washington state had recorded approximately 13,686 cases and 756 total deaths, as of Monday at midnight. Nearly 180,000 tests have been administered to Washingtonians and the percent of positive cases is at about 7.6 percent. Most cases have been recorded around Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. More than a third of all cases have occurred in individuals between the ages of 40 and 59.
• There have been a total 957,875 confirmed cases in the United States, with approximately 53,922 coronavirus-related deaths, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of Sunday.
In a Tuesday letter to the community, acting health officer for Thurston County Dr. Diana Yu said if the county was in a 26.2-mile marathon, it would be at the 13.1 mile marker.
“Unfortunately, this particular marathon does not move in a straight line,” she wrote. “An important thing to keep in mind is that at any time we may get sent back to an earlier mile marker and have further to go. The silver lining is that we are all becoming better at this, and better at supporting one another through the ups and downs.”
While the curve of new cases in Thurston County has flattened, Yu said now is not the time to thoroughly ease restrictions.
As part of the new normal, Yu said people will need to find new ways of interacting, spelling the death of the handshake.
“As much as we want to party, gather, and socialize, please remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Be sure to pick up the phone and call some of your friends that are more isolated,” she said.
Chris Thomas, a spokesman with Providence Southwest, said the Hawks Prairie Clinic testing site is still open and testing all individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. He added that they haven’t seen an increase in demand at this site, and as such will be closed on the weekend.
COVID-19 testing at Hawks Prairie in Lacey is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Caserta is also encouraging all patients to visit their hospitals so that they don’t miss a window for medical treatments such as heart attacks.
“You are so much more safe coming into the hospital than going into a big box store or another community business,” he said.
