Providence Health and Services has restricted visitor access at its St. Peter and Centralia locations in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, according to a statement published Saturday.
Effective Saturday night, in-person visits will not be allowed in inpatient units, with just a few exceptions. Those include visits to children admitted to the hospital, maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life or palliative care. For those exceptions — which will be assessed on a case-by-case basis — one visitor per patient will be allowed. The individual must be 18 years or older and be an immediate family member, guardian or representative. They will be asked to return home if they exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, or have a fever.
“Providence understands the importance of patients having access to their loved ones while receiving care in the hospital,” Providence wrote. “At this time, we encourage patients and their families to communicate through phone and video chat.”
Patients being seen in an outpatient clinic are allowed to be accompanied by no more than one adult for support.
The hospital reports that entrance points will be consolidated, and screening will be in place to ensure patients are masked if needed and that only appropriate visitors are coming in.
“Providence continues to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will make adjustments to visitor restrictions, as necessary,” the hospital wrote. “We appreciate your help in keeping our patients, visitors and caregivers safe.”
Open entry points:
Providence St. Peter Hospital
• Emergency department entrance (all days, all times)
• Main entrance (all days, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
• Emilie Gamelin (Monday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Providence Centralia Hospital:
• Emergency department entrance (all days, all times)
