In the week before Thanksgiving, Providence Centralia and St. Peter hospitals were averaging about 30 COVID-19 patients between them.
A few weeks later, the number of COVID-19 patients treated at the facilities has doubled, said Dr. Kevin Caserta, chief medical officer for Providence Medical Group Southwest.
“Unfortunately over the last month in particular we’ve seen a significant rise in COVID-19 patient volumes,” Caserta said, of the Centralia and Olympia hospitals. “We’ve been averaging in the mid 40s of patients with COVID-19, sometimes pushing 50 over the last few weeks. … Unfortunately some of them can be incredibly sick.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Providence has been watching its volume of patients closely to make sure there is enough room for a surge of COVID-19 patients. To deal with the increasing volume, both hospitals have had to delay some elective procedures that require hospital admission.
“At this point, there’s actually only been a handful of cases we’ve had to reschedule,” Caserta said. “We can create capacity by further decreasing elective procedural business if necessary.”
Patients will be notified if their procedure needs to be rescheduled, he said. The intent is to reserve capacity in case of more pressing need from COVID-19 patients.
In some cases, when the emergency department gets especially busy, Providence Centralia has had to divert some ambulances to partner hospitals, Caserta said. While that happened before the pandemic when emergency departments get overwhelmed, COVID-19 has contributed to that drop in capacity recently, Caserta said.
While some health providers in Washington will begin getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this month, Providence is stressing that residents should not become lax in their virus-prevention efforts.
“People really need to continue the masking and the social distancing,” said Chris Thomas, Providence spokesperson. “It’s not a good time to let the guard down.”
However, Caserta said he is concerned by continued resistance in the community and elsewhere to following social distancing, masking and other recommendations that could help avoid infection.
“My largest concern with our community currently is that some people are still not willing to do the simple things that we know that prevents the spread of the virus, which includes masking, social distancing, including getting together in large groups of people, and the appropriate hand hygiene,” he said.
It can be frustrating for hospital workers to spend long shifts treating COVID-19 patients, then see people refusing to wear a mask, he said.
“Our staff, they are incredibly dedicated, incredibly hard working and model our missions of providence every single day,” Caserta said. “Talking to many many of them, what they would like more than anything else is to see an outpouring of our community members trying to do everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.”
