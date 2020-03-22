The Providence Medical Group will conduct drive-through testing at its Hawks Prairie location for symptomatic, high risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever and cough.
To determine if you qualify for testing, call 360-486-6800, weekends 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Providence Medical Group’s Hawks Prairie Clinic is located at 2555 Marvin Road N.E. in Lacey.
High-risk patients include older adults, those with asthma, COPD or other chronic lung disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, an immunocompromising condition, on medications including chemotherapy or steroids, are pregnant or breast-feeding or health care workers and first responders.
“Swab collection will only be taken after (the) patient is triaged by (a) nurse and meets requirements,” according to a news release from Providence. “Any ‘worried well’ patients who do not fall into the category of a symptomatic high risk patients will not be tested, and given education on how to monitor symptoms.
