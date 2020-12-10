Anxious about waiting in line for a COVID-19 test? Providence is now working with Pixel by LabCorp to offer at-home nasal swab tests for COVID-19.
To request a kit, go to bit.ly/2W4GIgw. Patients will begin by choosing a billing option, giving their shipping address and creating a Pixel account.
Patients will receive their collection kit through FedEx in one or two business days. Then a patient registers their kit online, collects their sample and sends it back to the lab. Results should be available in one to two days after the sample is received by the lab. Providence will not receive the results, but they will be available through the patient’s Pixel account.
The test is operating through an FDA emergency use authorization, available here https://www.fda.gov/media/136151/download.
Currently, at home test kits are being reserved for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been requested to test by a medical provider, contact tracer or public health department. Customers must be 18 years or older.
Pixel can bill insurance, use federal funding to cover the test if a patient is uninsured and can also accept credit card payments.
