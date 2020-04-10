Hawks Prairie Family Medicine, a Providence clinic in Lacey, will now begin seeing symptomatic essential workers who believe they might have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Providence said its clinic would begin seeing workers to include grocery store employees, truck drivers, food service workers, first responders and other essential personnel.
Over the last couple weeks, the clinic was only seeing high-risk patients. Providence says that essential workers now fall into that classification.
High-risk patients also include older adults, those with asthma, COPD or other chronic lung disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, an immunocompromising condition, those on medications including chemotherapy or steroids, women who are pregnant or breast-feeding and health care workers and first responders.
Symptomatic patients include those with a fever and a new cough or congestion.
Hawks Prairie is located at 2555 Marvin Road NE, Lacey. The clinic is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Patients must be screened by phone call before being treated or tested. The hotline can be reached at 360-486-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.