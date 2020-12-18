On Friday, personnel working at Providence Centralia and St. Peter hospitals became some of the first people in Southwest Washington to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which has infected hundreds of thousands in the state and more than 1,800 in Lewis County.
Staff were also trained on how to administer the brand-new vaccine. Some of the first to receive the vaccine while being trained included Ashlynn Strode and Elizabeth Vadnais, Providence St. Peter Hospital Emergency Department nurses and Providence Centralia Hospital Emergency Department Pharmacist Christopher Andrews.
“We need this vaccine to help end this pandemic,” said Andrews. “I’m excited to be one of the first to receive the vaccine to show our community that this is safe and effective.”
Lewis County received 975 vaccines this week, according to the state Department of Health.
“I’m excited to receive this vaccine. This will improve my own safety so I can continue to care for our patients and community ... and decrease the risk of me bringing the virus home,” said Vadnais, who has worked in the St. Peter Emergency Department for 15 years. “I signed up to be a vaccinator to help all of our awesome caregivers feel safe, and so they can continue to care for the sick and injured. I want everyone to feel safe going home to their families. I want this pandemic to end so that I can spend time with my grandchildren and great grandchildren again.”
