Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced it will begin confirming outbreaks at congregate care facilities reporting it on a weekly basis.
“We have three outbreaks right now, all in congregate care settings, long-term care I should say,” said public health Director J.P. Anderson at a Lewis County commission meeting Monday morning. “We have three in long-term care facilities in Lewis County, and we have one in another congregate setting, a treatment center. Those are associated with many of the positives, not all of them.”
One of those outbreaks is occurring at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, parent company Prestige Care confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
Prestige, as of 9 a.m. Monday, has 36 patients and another 20 staff who have tested positive at its Centralia facility.
“We are very saddened to report that one of our patients has passed away from suspected complications of COVID-19. While we’re limited in what we can share about their passing out of respect for our patients’ and families’ privacy, our hearts are with all of those who have lost loved ones to this illness,” the statement reads. “We continue to work closely with the Lewis County Public Health & Social Services to respond to this situation with urgency and continually reinforce our rigorous preventive measures, including caring for affected patients in isolation in a designated COVID-19 unit within our center and implementing home quarantine measures for symptomatic staff members.”
At the direction of public health, workers who have tested positive but are asymptomatic are continuing to work in the COVID-19 unit, caring for sick patients.
Prestige stated that it tests all patients and staff in accordance with local and statewide public health requirements.
American Behavioral Health Systems, in Chehalis, has also confirmed to The Chronicle that it has had an outbreak.
Since Friday, the county has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19.
“We’re somewhere around the high 30s, into the 40 cases over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday reported, so that is a bit of an uptick,” Anderson said Monday.
The county will begin reporting outbreaks starting Thursday. However, he said his office will not confirm how many people are affected at each outbreak.
“We won’t get into specifics of where or how many. We’ll let businesses and those places make those decisions on how to share that. But we’ll share how many,” Anderson said.
This is a reversal of the county’s initial policy, which was not to comment on or confirm outbreaks at private facilities.
When asked if recent data reflected an outbreak in a congregate care center on Thursday, Anderson told The Chronicle, “We’re not commenting on outbreaks in congregate settings.”
On Monday, Anderson said. “I think there was some miscommunication last week around whether we can report that. We can report how many, and we’ll add that to our Thursday data points, how many outbreaks are happening in a congregate setting. … We’ve heard the call to provide more information, and we’ll look to see what we can do to provide that.”
Prestige is taking a number of precautions to further limit spread, according to its statement, including following CDC guidelines, restricting visitor access, tracking patient and staff interactions, encouraging social distancing within the facility, closing dining areas and others.
“We are doing everything within our power to minimize the risk of exposure to others. We are incredibly proud of our team of compassionate caregivers and the urgency with which they responded to this situation. We are also grateful to our patients and their families for the trust they place in us and their partnership in taking every precaution to respond to COVID-19 together,” the statement reads.
(1) comment
You would probably think TELLING EVERYONE about an outbreak would be the first thing on the list down at Public Health Land. But, if you did, you would be wrong. Ten months into the emergency and they have JUST NOW figured out it's easy to avoid Virus if you know where it is.
You can't fix stupid. I can't wait to get rid of that president.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.