Providence Centralia Hospital
Callie Carpenter drops off 150 masks at the Providence Centralia Hospital Emergency entrance to Annette Yanisch, a nurse at Providence Tuesday morning in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Callie Carpenter drops off 150 masks at the Providence Centralia Hospital this week.
Annette Yanisch, a nurse at Providence Tuesday morning in Centralia, picks up donated masks.
Callie Carpenter drops off 150 masks at the Providence Centralia Hospital Tuesday morning.

