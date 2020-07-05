With Summerfest in Centralia and many other Independence Day events canceled this year due to attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Veterans Memorial Museum stepped up to offer a new kind of parade.
Rather than floats driving down the roadway, attendees of the museum's static parade Saturday drove by the floats and displays.
Carole Holt fixes the sash of another Daughters of the American Colonists member during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
‘Leo The Great’ Dane sports sunglasses as he hangs his head out of the window during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
People dressed as animals wave to parade-goers in front of the Kitty Kat Haven float during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Men dressed as Union soldiers stand along the route for the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Miss St. Helens Rebecca Ford smiles in front of her float and members of her family during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Members of Troop 7373 and Troop 373 hold American flags while sporting masks during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
A ladder truck displays a larger American Flag during the Veterans Memorial Museum static Fourth of July parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Museum Director Chip Duncan is seen through the window of an Air Police Jeep during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Politician Carolyn Long greets parade-goers during the Veterans Memorial Museum static Fourth of July parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Men dressed as Union soldiers stand along the route for the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
A Trump cutout gives a ‘thumbs up’ during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July 4 parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Edna Fund looks on while wearing a mask during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
People dressed in Revolutionary War attire pose for parade-goers during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July 4 parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
A flute-player plays while dressed in Revolutionary War attire for parade-goers during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July 4 parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Claire Holder, campaign manager for Dean Takko, stands near a vintage Pontiac Silver Streak while wearing a mask that reads ‘Vote’ during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July 4 parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Claire Holder, campaign manager for Dean Takko, stands near a vintage Pontiac Silver Streak while wearing a mask that reads ‘Vote’ during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July 4 parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Peter Abbarno stands in front of a fishing boat float during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Kids play in and around a fishing boat float during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
A member of the Southwest Washington Dance Center moves in place during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Daughters of the American Colonists pose for a photo during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Ann Olson, left and Shirley Stirling put voting cards into a ballot box representing the first time women voted in the Washington colonies in 1870 during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Bruce Kimsey drives a vintage Ford Galaxie during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
The enterance is seen during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
A Trump cutout gives ‘thumbs up’ during the Veterans Memorial Museum static July Fourth parade Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
