Teacher Parade

Members of the Manjares family hold signs during a teacher parade Thursday afternoon in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Kids hold signs as teachers from Jefferson Lincoln Elementary parade through Centralia Thursday afternoon.
First grade teacher Charity Layton waves to students during a teacher parade through Centralia Thursday afternoon.
A sign hangs on a fence as a kid waves to teachers from Jefferson Lincoln Elementary parading through Centralia Thursday afternoon.
Teachers parade in cars surrounded by balloons as kids hold signs for them to read Thursday afternoon in Centralia.

