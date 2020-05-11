Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger captured these photographs during protests at the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon. Protesters were speaking out against Gov. Jay Inslee and his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which currently is set to be in place through May 31 as the governor eyes a phased-in approach to reopening the state's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos: Scenes From the 'Stay Home' Protests in Olympia
Photos by Jared Wenzelburger
