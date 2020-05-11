DSC_2485.jpg

Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger captured these photographs during protests at the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon. Protesters were speaking out against Gov. Jay Inslee and his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which currently is set to be in place through May 31 as the governor eyes a phased-in approach to reopening the state's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Protesters Gather at Capitol to Assail Coronavirus Closures; Washington Residents Threatened After Naming Open Businesses
DSC_2416.jpg
DSC_2487.jpg
DSC_2493.jpg
DSC_2511.jpg
DSC_2520.jpg
DSC_2546 (1).jpg
DSC_2555.jpg
DSC_2581 (2).jpg
DSC_2591.jpg
DSC_2614.jpg
DSC_2624.jpg
DSC_2713.jpg
DSC_2728.jpg
DSC_2736.jpg
DSC_2747.jpg
DSC_2769.jpg
DSC_2772.jpg
DSC_2809.jpg
DSC_2851.jpg
DSC_2864.jpg
DSC_2889.jpg
DSC_2898 (1).jpg
DSC_2907.jpg
DSC_2994.jpg

