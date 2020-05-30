Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos by Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Residents at the Sharon Care Center in Centralia cheered and waved signs as a parade of vehicles made passes in front of the facility during the seniors' first big visit outside of the center since the COVID-19 outbreak Friday evening. Look for more in Tuesday's edition of The Chronicle. 

Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak.jpg
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Photos: Parade Greets Sharon Care Residents During First Visit Outside the Center Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.