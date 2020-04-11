Crews with Lewis County Fire District No. 16 delivered packages containing candy to kids alongside the Easter Bunny as the statewide stay-at-home order continued Saturday afternoon in Doty and Dryad.
Look for more in Tuesday's edition of The Chronicle.
