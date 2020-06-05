Centralia Graduation

Gavin Wheeler is assisted by his mother Jeanna in taking off his mask over his graduation cap Monday afternoon in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Centralia Graduation

Cera Wilkins looks on as her parents scan graduation pamphlets while wearing masks Monday afternoon at Centralia High School.
Centralia Graduation

A sign reads, "Class of 2020 You Did It" as graduates exit the high school after recieving their diplomas Monday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

Jasen Wenzelburger, a 2020 graduate, throws up his graduation cap Monday afternoon at Centralia High School.
Centralia Graduation

A sign reads "Class of 2020 Making History" as graduates exit the high school after recieving their diplomas Monday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

Teachers help graduates and their families navigate through the high school Friday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

Social distance markers help graduates and their families keep a distance during graduation ceremonies Monday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

A balloon of a tiger follows behind a Centralia High School graduate Monday afternoon at Centralia High School.
Centralia Graduation

Karen Longabaugh lowers her mask to project her voice and explain how this new process of graduating works, Monday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

Karen Longabaugh explains the new process of graduation to graduating seniors Monday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

Zephaniah Williams smiles as he walks with his parents through the high school parking lot before recieving his diploma Monday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia Graduation

Teacher Josh Rodland, far right, adjusts his mask as he helps direct graduates through the high school Friday afternoon in Centralia.

