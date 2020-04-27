Free Book Giveaway

Centralia school staff poses in front of books during a free book giveaway at Centralia High School Monday morning. The Centralia High School English Department gathered about 450 books to give to students, including “mystery books” as shown above.
Scott Chamberlain holds up a book titled, 'We Know It Was You' during a free book giveaway at Centralia High School Monday morning.
Stacks of books are seen on display during a free book giveaway at Centralia High School Monday morning.

