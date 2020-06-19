Centralia College Graduation

Cindy Broadbent, TRiO Program Specialist at Centralia College, waves pom-poms as a graduate drives their car down S. Rock Street Thursday afternoon.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Centralia College Graduation

Nicole Zock, Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Student Services, sports a mask while handing out boxes of caps and gowns to graduates Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia College Graduation

Nicole Zock, Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Student Services, sports a mask while handing out boxes of caps and gowns to graduates Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia College Graduation

Kimberly Ingram, left, and Breanna Stewart, right, wear masks and organize boxes of caps and gowns for graduates Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia College Graduation

Centralia College grad boxes are sealed with a sticker congratulating the Class of 2020 Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Centralia College Graduation

Breanna Stewart displays the contents of Corina Medina’s grad box at Centralia College Thursday afternoon in Centralia.

