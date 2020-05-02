DSC_9665.jpg

May 1 has traditionally meant protests and demonstrations in Olympia to mark May Day. On Friday, though, demonstrators at the Capitol included those lashing out against Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which he extended through May 31. 

Inslee Extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ Order Through May

These photos were captured by Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger Friday afternoon:

DSC_9958.jpg
DSC_0273.jpg
DSC_9622.jpg
DSC_9705.jpg
DSC_0130.jpg
DSC_9837.jpg
DSC_9870.jpg
DSC_9885.jpg
DSC_9938.jpg
20200501_145833 (1).jpg

