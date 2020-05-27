Masks 1980 and Today

Anil Puri, left, and Mark Chintella, shown in separate photos, wear masks during the second eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 25, 1980, which blanketed the Lewis County area in fine ash.
Masks 1980 and Today

Anil Puri, left, and Mark Chintella, stand together wearing masks during COVID-19 outbreak, 40 years after the other photos were taken.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.