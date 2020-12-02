Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced a total of 46 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county to a new total of 1,254 total cases of COVID-19 since March.
Of the 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday afternoon, nine were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, six were in commissioner district 2 and 10 were in district 3.
One of the patients was under 20, seven were in their 20s, six in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one was 80 or over.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 13 are in Lewis County Commission District 1, five are in district 2 and three in district 3.
Two patients are under 20, three are in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and three are 80 or older.
A total of 471 patients are now considered to be recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their symptoms began. According to Public Health, 76 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness and 173 have been lost to follow up by the office.
Public Health also released its weekly statistics Wednesday morning, which show that for the week of Nov. 22 and 28 there were 167 new cases reported in the county.
This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single week in Lewis County. The previous week, Nov. 15 through 21, 215 cases were reported.
In addition, in those two weeks, 8.5 percent of people who tested for COVID-19 tested positive. The goal is less than 2 percent.
The weekly report also shows that the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients in Lewis County are in their 20s, at 18 percent. Tied for second place are patients under 20 and patients in their 40s, at 16 percent.
For more information on new cases, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
