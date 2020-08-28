Concerned parents in the Adna School District, and a few of neighboring school districts, parked their vehicles on the side of Bunker Creek Road and gathered for an informal meeting in the middle of a quiet roadway to voice their concerns about remote learning models and discuss the prospect of getting their kids back to school in person Wednesday evening.
The setting of the meeting — Adna School Road — was appropriate for the discussion at hand: what can be done by parents of the Adna School District to get their kids back to school, and more importantly for some, why are they not back already?
Roughly 75 parents were in attendance, gathered in a semi-circle in the road surrounding a microphone where community members addressed their concerns and some public officials attempted to answer questions from the crowd.
According to one of the three women who organized the meeting, their intent was to start a dialogue about getting students back to school.
“Really just kind of open a dialogue and a discussion,” Alicia Howard said regarding the origin of the meeting. “I think more than anything, that’s what we are trying to start today, is open a dialogue and discussion, but give people some common allies so they know they are not alone.”
There did not appear to be a consensus from the group of what in-person learning should look like, whether it be a hybrid model or a full return to school, but there was certainly unity in the notion that kids should be in a classroom this fall in some capacity.
Among the concerns from parents was a lack of internet access to make a distanced learning model feasible, kids falling behind on their studies, sparse individualized help for kids and a fear for what the fate of underserved youths will be in an online learning setting.
“At what point does our children’s mental health, their physical health, at what point does that become a priority?” Lori Smith, one of the organizers for the meeting, told The Chronicle. “And we understand, Alicia and I are both health care professionals, we are both registered nurses, and we understand the importance of containing and preventing the spread of an illness.”
Howard also echoed Smith’s point that it wasn’t their intent to downplay COVID-19, though neither Smith nor Howard were wearing face coverings at the public gathering and the number of masks being worn among the crowd could be counted on two hands.
But it didn’t subtract from all of their concerns, particularly the issue of internet access for students in a distanced learning model. Several people in the crowd acknowledged that they didn’t believe their internet access would be adequate.
Howard noted that getting sufficient internet access from her residence, not far from the gathering, was simply out of the question. The best she could hope for was decent internet access, and even that has posed problems.
“(My family) is willing to pay upwards of $200 a month just to get decent internet access,” Howard said, and added that her attempts have been futile.
Quality internet access has long been documented as an issue in Lewis County, and it is expected to be exacerbated for many Lewis County residents who have kids going to school in an online, distanced learning model.
According to a Lewis County Public Utility District survey on internet access within the county, more than half of the 3,673 respondents reported they were less than satisfied with their internet speed and reliability while nearly 98 percent of respondents consider the internet to be an essential utility.
Nicole Muller, the third organizer of the meeting, brought a different perspective that paid mind to at-risk and underserved youth in the community.
Muller, an employee of Child Protective Services, made it very clear she was not speaking on behalf of her employer, but had a unique perspective on the adverse implications distanced learning could have on the kids she is familiar with through her work.
“How are they going to support all these kids, all these foster parents?” said Muller. “There’s a lot of challenges, but what ends up happening when you have foster parents who get frustrated when they aren’t able to support the kids is they cut them loose and say ‘I can’t do this.’”
She also noted that about 20 percent of the tips Child Protective Services gets about at-risk kids comes from observations from teachers.
Toward the end of the meeting, a man posed the question: If the school district was only recommended to go to a distanced learning model and not ordered to do so, then why did they not defy the recommendations?
Adna School District Superintendent James Forrest took the mic to answer the question.
“You’re absolutely right, our kids need to be back,” he said, adding there was significant pressure to follow the recommendations provided by multiple government agencies.
“You get a recommendation from the county health department, you get a recommendation from the state superintendent of public instruction, you get a recommendation from (Labor & Industry), a recommendation from the governor — I think all of those things weighed in that we need to bring our kids back safely,” Forrest said.
But he acknowledged he wants to see kids return to school and that the school board is meeting on a biweekly basis starting next Wednesday to reevaluate the situation and see if they can return to in-person learning.
